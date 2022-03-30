ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council lifts COVID proof mandate

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCBDb_0euHcwtm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB9B4_0euHcwtm00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 30 AM Edition) 01:58

A city of Los Angeles mandate requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and
large outdoor events was eliminated Wednesday.

The L.A. City Council voted 13-1, with Councilman Mike Bonin dissenting, to lift the vaccination mandate. The measure passed with an urgency clause, meaning it will take effect as soon as the mayor signs it and it is formally published by the City Clerk's Office.

Without the urgency clause, the measure would have remained in effect for another 30 days.

The city mandate, in effect since early November, required people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings. The law also required people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.

Enforcement of the requirement has been inconsistent, since it largely relied on business owners to conduct the verifications.

Council President Nury Martinez introduced the motion calling for a lifting of the requirements. But even with the mandate being lifted, individual businesses will still be permitted to voluntarily require proof of vaccination from patrons.

Bonin, the lone dissenter on the council, said last week he remains concerned about a possible resurgence of COVID-19.

"I know it feels like we're out of the woods," Bonin said. "It feels like we're all going back to normal. But there's new variants and new strains all the time. This BA.2 (variant) is spreading and we really don't know what the variant a month from now or two months are."

Martinez responded last week by saying, "I agree with you on that," and noted that the council would have to revisit the vaccination mandates "as we learn to live with this pandemic unfortunately."

Meanwhile, L.A. County will align with the state on Friday and lift the requirement that attendees of indoor mega-events with 1,000 or more people -- such as sporting events or concerts -- show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. The county has already dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or to attend outdoor mega-events.

Vaccine verification or a negative test is still required for workers at healthcare facilities and congregate-care facilities.

The easing of vaccine-verification requirements follows the lifting of other COVID restrictions -- such as indoor mask-wearing mandates -- in response to dwindling infection and hospitalization numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans lifts COVID-19 vaccine and negative test mandate

The city of New Orleans has lifted its mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to enter bars, restaurants and other indoor establishments. Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement March 21 calling it a "critical and welcome milestone" and said officials will continue to monitor the data.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS LA

LA County guaranteed income program begins accepting applications

The application window opened Thursday for Los Angeles County's new guaranteed income program. The program will provide 1,000 randomly selected residents with $1,000 a month for three years. To qualify for the "Breathe: LA County's Guaranteed Income Program," people must be at least 18 years old, have a household income under $56,000 for a single person or $96,000 for a family of four and have experienced negative impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will receive the money through a debit card, and there are no strings attached or conditions to the income. Los Angeles County Board of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Superior Court to lift mask mandate

Face masks will no longer be required in Los Angeles Superior Court buildings beginning April 4, the court’s presiding judge announced Friday. The move aligns the courts with the county and state’s COVID-19 face-covering guidelines, which only recommend masks in indoor settings, but do not mandate them. “For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
NBC Los Angeles

LA Tentatively Approves Plan to Ease Proof of COVID Vaccination Rules

The Los Angeles City Council has given tentative approval to lift its mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events. The city ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Newsom pushes Calif. water suppliers to ramp up conservation efforts

With drought conditions worsening at an alarming rate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday urged water suppliers statewide to increase their conservation efforts by enacting more stringent regulations. The governor signed an executive order Monday calling on the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) to look into potentially adopting regulations banning the watering of decorative grass located adjacent to commercial buildings. The ban would not apply to residential lawns, parks or sports fields. "If your demands are exceeding your supplies you get to a point where you see some water systems run into a water emergency," Michael Anderson, a climatologist...
WSLS

Airlines call on Pres. Biden to lift COVID-19 mask mandates for travelers

Several airline CEOs are petitioning to have COVID-19 precautions lifted for travelers, NBC News reports. Airlines for America sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday which reads, in part:. “The high level of immunity in the U.S., availability of high-quality masks for those who wish to use them,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bonin
CBS LA

Calif. extends eviction moratorium through June

Tens of thousands of Californians facing eviction on Friday for not paying their rent will get to stay in their homes for at least another three months after state lawmakers voted Thursday to extend a law that protects them just hours before it was scheduled to expire. California will pay off people's unpaid rent if they fell behind on their payments because of the pandemic. People must apply to get the money and state law says they cannot be evicted while their application is pending. That law was scheduled to expire at midnight Thursday. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of households...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Judge Patricia Guerrero sworn in as first Latina on California Supreme Court

Judge Patricia Guerrero made history Monday as she was sworn in to serve on the California Supreme Court, the first Latina to do so in the court's history.Guerrero, 50, was unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments last week. She has served as a federal prosecutor, a law firm partner, a Superior Court judge, and most recently on the Fourth District Court of Appeals.Gov. Gavin Newsom, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, called it "a proud day for all Californians.""A first-generation Californian and daughter of the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero's extraordinary ascent to serve as the first Latina justice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#La City Council#Covid#Cbs News Los Angeles#The L A City Council#The City Clerk S Office
CBS LA

Deadline for rental relief program tonight

Out of her the five tenants in her small rent-controlled building in Boyle Heights, Anne Rochier is the only one to receive any back rent from the state's Housing Is Key program. "Since pretty much the beginning of the pandemic, our landlord has been indicating that he intends to evict us," said Rochier. The Housing Is Key program is California's rental assistance program. The program gives free financial assistance to landlords and renters who need help with unpaid rent or utilities. The deadline for the program will expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Despite a new law extending the eviction moratorium, activists...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA settles long-running lawsuit over homeless encampments

Los Angeles city officials and homeless advocates Friday reached a settlement in a long-running lawsuit over how to handle the city's ongoing homeless crisis. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders held a news conference to announce that the city will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for the homeless, enough to accommodate 60% of the homeless population in each of L.A.'s 15 city council districts. The L.A. Alliance for Human Rights - a coalition of Skid Row-area business owners, formerly homeless and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

Newsom rejects parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison. Van Houten, 72, "currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about "his political future" and noted that Van Houten...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

County commission finds solutions to homelessness inadequate

Los Angeles' homelessness crisis spreads from the sunny beaches of Venice, to the star-studded Hollywood Walk of Fame and to the furthest corners of the county. "The region is in crisis, but the system serving persons experiencing homelessness is not set up to operate in crisis mode," a recent report said. The Blue Ribbon Commission on Homeless, which was established by the county last year to conduct a review of the homeless issue, released a report claiming that the current system to tackle homelessness is failing on multiple levels."These factors, coupled with a web of sometimes inconsistent and poorly communicated policies and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona begins 2-day tour of Southern California schools, colleges

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona started a two-day visit of Los Angeles County with stops at Rio Hondo College in Whittier and El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera.Cardona was joined by Whittier Rep. Linda Sanchez at Rio Hondo College to talk to students about school-based support that can help meet basic needs such as housing and food security. They were later joined by Tony Thurmond, the state's superintendent of public instruction, on a tour of El Rancho High School, where students showed them aspects of their science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, program.Cardona continues his Tuesday visit in San Bernardino, where he will tour De Anza Middle School in Ontario and Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana. Thurmond and LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will join Cardona on Wednesday on a tour of the Los Angeles High School of the Arts, where they will also meet with parents to discuss efforts to support students' mental health as schools emerge from the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Historic Filipinotown gateway installed over Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles

Streets were blocked off and crews came out early Friday to start the installation of a new gateway marking the border of Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles.The new gateway, called "Talang Gabay — Our Guiding Star," is being installed over Beverly Boulevard, at Belmont. It will rise 30 feet high and span 82 feet across Beverly Boulevard, which is the eastern entrance to the neighborhood.The $587,000 project is intended to help mark the neighborhood, and the contributions of Filipino Americans to the city. Los Angeles is home to more than half a million Filipinos.Welding on the gateway has already begun, and the project is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy