Florida Republicans Widen Registration Lead

After overtaking Democrats last year, Florida Republicans have widened their lead in registered voters.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 5,135,377 voters were registered as Republicans as of Feb. 28, while 5,045,849 were registered as Democrats.

That 89,528-voter advantage was larger than a 43,102-voter edge at the end of 2021.

Democrats historically enjoyed a lead in registered voters, though Republicans have controlled almost all of state government for the past two decades.

Florida also has seen a steadily increasing number of voters not registered as Republicans or Democrats, with 3,847,814 people registered without party affiliation as of Feb. 28, according to the Division of Elections.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .