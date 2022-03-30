ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Republicans Widen Registration Lead

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8QAx_0euHcv1300

After overtaking Democrats last year, Florida Republicans have widened their lead in registered voters.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 5,135,377 voters were registered as Republicans as of Feb. 28, while 5,045,849 were registered as Democrats.

That 89,528-voter advantage was larger than a 43,102-voter edge at the end of 2021.

Democrats historically enjoyed a lead in registered voters, though Republicans have controlled almost all of state government for the past two decades.

Florida also has seen a steadily increasing number of voters not registered as Republicans or Democrats, with 3,847,814 people registered without party affiliation as of Feb. 28, according to the Division of Elections.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

Related
Ballotpedia News

Democrats defending seven vulnerable trifectas this year, Republicans defending six

Thirteen state government trifectas are vulnerable in 2022, according to Ballotpedia’s annual trifecta vulnerability ratings. Democrats are defending seven vulnerable trifectas and Republicans are defending six. The Democratic trifectas in Delaware and Washington are highly vulnerable. Neither of those two states are holding gubernatorial elections in 2022 but in...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A – Are Democrats Moving Out of Florida as Republicans Move In?

Q&A – Are Democrats Moving Out of Florida as Republicans Move In?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio Is there...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The Division Of Elections#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy