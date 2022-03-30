ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn defenders are focusing on Jeff Schmedding's new terminology

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sy691_0euHcsMs00

Eku Leota talked about Auburn's change in defensive coordinator and how it impacts what defenders will do on the field.

Auburn football entered spring practice with a new defensive coordinator after the split between Derek Mason and the football program.

Jeff Schmedding was the easy choice with the internal promotion from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. There has been a ton of speculation about how this would change Auburn's defensive scheme from last season to the 2022 campaign but it may not seem too different to the fans watching but the terminology for the players may be quite different.

Auburn EDGE rusher Eku Leota talked about the adjustment on the Locked On Auburn podcast. He discussed the similarities defensively but it sounds like Mason and Scmedding have a different language to describe what players see on the field.

"It's the same defense," Leota said, "But Coach Schmedding has his own wording of things that we see on the field. Coach Schmedding's language, we all have to really understand with the new terminology that we have to get down. I like it for sure and it's nothing that we haven't seen before but we're trying to get that new terminology down. I think we're doing a good job and I'm really excited about where this defense is going."

Auburn returns a ton of returning talent in the front seven and communication will be key to helping the Tigers continue the momentum that the defense saw over the last few games of the season.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily

319

Followers

211

Posts

38K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Longtime College Football Assistant Jim Chaney Lands New Job

After a brief stint in the NFL, longtime college football coordinator Jim Chaney is returning to the college ranks. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Quinlan reported that Chaney is taking a job with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Per Quinlan, “Georgia Tech has added veteran offensive coordinator Jim Chaney...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Terminology#American Football#College Football#Tigers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lady Raiders add transfer from UT

Texas Tech on Friday announced the addition of Ashley Chevalier, a former national top-100 women's basketball recruit who began her career at Texas. Chevalier is a 5-foot-7 point guard from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon who was ranked the No. 86 recruit nationally by ESPNW Hoop Gurlz coming out of high school. She played...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
Auburn Daily

Auburn baseball drops midweek to Jax State; notebook

Auburn baseball was unable to carry the momentum of a series clincher against Texas A&M into their midweek slate, falling 5-2 to Jacksonville State. In front of its first midweek sellout in program history, with an announced attendance of 4,096, Auburn, which entered the game third in the SEC ...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
AL.com

Bryce Young throws to Slade Bolden, Brian Robinson at Alabama pro day

With top wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie still sidelined after knee surgeries, the biggest star power on the field for Alabama’s pro day Wednesday might have been one of its likely 2023 NFL draft prospects. Quarterback Bryce Young, who will be a junior this fall, threw several...
NFL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
319
Followers
211
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy