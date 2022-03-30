ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Free Brown Bag Concert Series back for 2022 in downtown Monroe: Here is who's performing

By Special to The News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 1 day ago
The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council has announced the performers for its Brown Bag Concerts Series.

Celebrate this season of rebirth with friends, food, and fun every Wednesday in April for the noontime outdoor concerts at Palace Park at 220 DeSiard St. Public parking is available at 4th and DeSiard. In case of rain, the music will move indoors to the old Palace Department Store, next door to the park.

Bring your lunch or just grab a $5 sack lunch on site from Newk’s Eatery including their famous tea. Mulhearn’s will again provide free cookies to make the events extra sweet. Water and lemonade will also be available. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Performances are free, thanks to sponsors Mulhearn’s, Newk’s Eatery, The Palace and the City of Monroe. Here’s who’s on stage:

  • April 6: Joel Jordan
  • April 13: Hal Mayfield
  • April 20: Bethany Raybourn
  • April 27: Alice Prophet and Rita Spillers

We kick off the series with musician and songwriter Joel Jordan, who also performs under the stage name The Reverend Joel David. Performing with Astro Motel, Jig the Alien, and as a solo act, Joel’s been all over the South and credits rock ‘n’ roll, the blues, and the Holy Ghost for saving his life.

Prolific young performer Hal Mayfield lives to "play for people, make albums, and write better songs." Hal’s inspirations are Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly and Bob Dylan along with the sounds of groups like Old Crow Medicine Show and Nickel Creek. Hal has several albums to his credit already with performing experience near and far.

Get a taste of the folksy-flavored roots Americana style of local singer-songwriter Bethany Raybourn. Bethany got her start singing in church, and her musical talent has blossomed forth from there, shaped by folksy/country influences like Lucinda Williams and Neko Case.

The duo of Alice Prophet and Rita Spillers moves the soul! Alice sings many different styles of music from Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt to inspirationals, standards and oldies. She has written and recorded a CD of Christian music, performed in Branson and onstage at the Dove Awards among many stage, TV and radio appearances. Today she’s joined by local favorite pianist Rita Spillers. Rita played for Warehouse Restaurant guests for 25 years plus is a regular at many local churches and special events. With several CDs of her work to her credit, she imbues her performance with her love of her instrument and song.

For more information or to confirm the show will go on in case of rain, call the Arts Council office at 318-397-6717 or 318-397-6754. Visit the Arts Council online at nelaarts.com, or on Facebook or Instagram @region8arts.

The News-Star
The News-Star

The News-Star

The News-Star

