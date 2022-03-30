Amy Schumer on Will Smith's Oscar slap: 'Still triggered and traumatized'

Comedian Amy Schumer weighed in Wednesday on the shocking moment from the Oscars in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Schumer, one of the three co-hosts of Sunday's memorable ceremony, took to Instagram to express her thoughts and show solidarity with Rock.

"Still triggered and traumatized," Schumer wrote. "I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in Will Smith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

The shocking moment came towards the tail end of Sunday night's telecast, when Rock -- who was presenting the award for best documentary feature -- made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggested she would be starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane."

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, then lumbered on stage and slapped Rock.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock told the crowd, who initially laughed thinking it was a bit.

Smith returned to his seat, then yell at Rock twice, "keep my wife's name out of your f----- mouth."

About 30 minutes later, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

The incident prompted a flurry of anger from fellow comedians.

"Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian," Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next will smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Hollywood's iconic Laugh Factory also expressed its public support for Rock by changing its marquee.

On Monday, Smith apologized to Rock in an Instagram post , stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."