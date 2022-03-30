ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Head to Columbia for 2022 Mule Day

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

The event takes place from March 28th to April 3.

Park Admission
Thursday – Saturday $10, under 12 Free; Sunday $5. Weekend passes are available for only $20. All campers are required to have weekend passes whenever they arrive. Please get them when you make arrangements for camping. The price includes state amusement tax and is good for all in-park activities, excluding rides.

There will be performances by Elaine Roy, Shane Farmer, Eric Street, Debbie Barnett, and Irene Mandrell.

American Idol fan alert Cassandra Coleman will be the grand marshal for the parade on Saturday starting at 11 am in downtown Columbia.

Schedule of Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtEIp_0euHco5C00
Photo from Mule Day

The post Head to Columbia for 2022 Mule Day appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Columbia, TN
Columbia, TN
Cars
Columbia, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Camping#Amusement#Vehicles#Appalachian#American Idol
Tennessee Lookout

Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason

Ford Motor Company officials are in communication with the Tennessee Comptroller about its financial takeover plans for Mason, Tenn., a small majority Black town located less than five miles from the automaker’s new electric vehicle plant, a company spokesman said Friday. However, Virginia Rivers — Mason’s Vice Mayor — said no one with Ford has […] The post Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

What Became of the Canceled State Park in East Tennessee?

Jacques Cartier National Park - Quebec, CanadaAlice Triquet/Unsplash. Sullivan County is picturesque and family friendly. Many people enjoy the natural beauty of eastern Tennessee. A second state park was on the drawing board for Sullivan County in the early 1900s and lands were being acquired by the state to build it. State officials believed funding and proximity to nearby Warriors Path State Park were not possible in Northeast Tennessee - and scrapped the idea.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Over 3,500 residents without power in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A day of severe storms promises the potential for power outages in and around the mid-state. The Nashville Electric Service told News4 they are closely monitoring the developing weather are ready to respond to likely power outages. NES reported they had over 3,500 people without power...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
241
Followers
723
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy