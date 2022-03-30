ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head to Columbia for 2022 Mule Day

By Donna Vissman
Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

The event takes place from March 28th to April 3.

Thursday – Saturday $10, under 12 Free; Sunday $5. Weekend passes are available for only $20. All campers are required to have weekend passes whenever they arrive. Please get them when you make arrangements for camping. The price includes state amusement tax and is good for all in-park activities, excluding rides.

There will be performances by Elaine Roy, Shane Farmer, Eric Street, Debbie Barnett, and Irene Mandrell.

American Idol fan alert Cassandra Coleman will be the grand marshal for the parade on Saturday starting at 11 am in downtown Columbia.

