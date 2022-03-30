ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Judge: Van owned by convicted killer of 2 will be destroyed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A minivan owned by a man serving life sentences for the slayings of two women in western Michigan will be destroyed, a judge has ruled.

The Dodge Grand Caravan played a role in Jeffrey Willis’ crimes in the Muskegon area. At trial, county prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Willis had kept a “rape kit” in a box inside his minivan.

Willis, 52, is serving life without parole after being convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch as she jogged along a rural road in 2014. He was also convicted of kidnapping and killing a gas station clerk who disappeared in 2013. Jessica Heeringa’s body still hasn’t been found.

Judge William Marietti wrote in his ruling that “substantial evidence” was presented at both trials that the van “was employed by the defendant to facilitate the criminal behavior for which he was convicted” as well as in the kidnapping of a teenager.

That teen said in 2016 that she had escaped from the vehicle, jump-starting investigations into the then-unsolved homicides of Bletsch and Heeringa.

Hilson said the victims’ families will be invited to watch the vehicle’s destruction, if they so desire.

“This van was an instrument in the crimes he was convicted of,” he told the Muskegon Chronicle on Tuesday. “Hopefully, this will add some peace and comfort to the victims and their families.”

Willis had sought in a handwritten legal brief more than $250,000 worth of fees from authorities for their “use” of the minivan since his 2016 arrest.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

825K+

Followers

410K+

Posts

372M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ van will go to the crusher if judge grants prosecutor’s request

MUSKEGON, MI – A van owned by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Willis will immediately go to the “crusher” and be destroyed if Muskegon County prosecutors get their wish. A motion to destroy Willis’ silver Dodge Grand Caravan still awaits a decision from the judge. In September, the judge asked prosecutors and Willis to file legal briefs about their arguments.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Western Michigan#Homicides#Ap#The Muskegon Chronicle
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

825K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy