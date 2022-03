WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wildlife officials say one of two African flamingos that escaped from a Wichita zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the identification number on its leg band, was seen near Port Lavaca, Texas. An environmental activist shot video on March 10 that featured the bird with its leg band visible. An article from the Wichita Eagle reflected a flurry of excitement after Texas Parks and Wildlife published a photo of No. 492 from a local photographer in May 2019.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO