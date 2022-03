Q. Is it true that the U.S. Supreme Court is not bound by the judicial code of ethics?. A. There are rules concerning the way federal judges behave and they are called “The Code of Conduct for United States Judges.” It is written by the Judicial Conference, made up of the Chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and judges from subordinate federal courts. The rules apply to a range of federal jurists, including circuit judges district judges, Federal Claims judges, bankruptcy judges and magistrates.

