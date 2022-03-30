ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Ohio chicken flock has deadly disease

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says they have detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard chicken flock in Franklin County.

The positive detection was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS).

Samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and can be fatal to flocks and devastating to poultry owners, both commercial and non-commercial.

HPAI can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and is carried by free flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese, and shorebirds.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says there is no immediate public health concern. No human cases have been found at this time.

State officials quarantined the affected premise, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.  Federal and State partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock. Surveillance activities will be conducted in a 10-kilometer zone around the infected premise.

Comments / 40

Nietzsche ll
23h ago

They are infecting our flocks and herds intentionally to wipe out the food supply. They want to have us eating lab meat and bugs.

Reply(5)
24
FJBITA
23h ago

My current flock is small, but a couple of my hens have been with me 10 yrs. I be devastated if they all had to be destroyed 😪

Reply(3)
11
Robert Brown
22h ago

What brought the Dept of ag to that specific address 🤔 did the owners inquire? How many chickens? 😳 More info....

Reply(1)
10
