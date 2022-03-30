ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

State Highway 5 closed in St. Johnsville after crash

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that State Highway 5 in St. Johnsville is closed, between Palatine Church Road and Fox Road. According to Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith, the road is closed because of a car accident.

NYSP: Man dead after fatal crash in Amsterdam

The same road was closed Tuesday, as multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fatal crash . That scene took nearly three hours to clear up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff said to avoid the area for the time being, and find an alternate route for travel. If you have pictures or videos from the crash, you can email them to news@news10.com .

