By the numbers: Breaking down Bear Lake boys basketball stats

Bear Lake head coach Christian Novak addresses his team during a timeout against Mesick. (McLain Moberg/News Advocate)

BEAR LAKE – The Lakers finished the 2021-22 season 9-12 overall and 9-9 in the West Michigan D League, slotting Bear Lake in fourth place.

The Lakers swept Manistee Catholic Central, Walkerville, Big Rapids Crossroads Academy while defeating Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, and Marion.

In addition, senior point guard Jake Griffis earned second-team all-conference honors.

Listed below is a breakdown of stats for each varsity athlete.

Jake Griffis, Guard

Griffis averaged 13.3 points, 1.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. He totaled 279 points, 22 assists, 163 boards, 38 steals and 50 blocks while shooting 43% from the field.

Nate Sanderson, Guard

Sanderson averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He shot 33% from the floor and totaled 197 points, 51 assists, 52 boards, 38 steals and six blocks.

Ethaniel Ruiz, Guard

Ruiz averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The junior guard had 43 points, 18 assists, 35 boards and six steals in 19 contests.

Grady Harless, Guard

Harless averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The eighth-grader finished with 103 points, 18 assists, 41 rebounds, 26 steals and one block.

Kaden Forward, Guard

Forward played in nine varsity contests and simultaneously competed alongside the junior varsity. He averaged 1.7 points and shot 41% (7/17), totaling 15 points, one assist, four rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Luke Cook, Forward

Cook averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, Cook played in 20 of 21 contests and totaled 108 points, 15 assists, 54 boards, 26 steals and one block.

Morgan Blattner, Forward

Blattner played in eight games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 33% from the field. He totaled 16 points, five assists, 13 boards and three assists.

Keegin Johnson, Forward

Johnson averaged 2.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He accumulated 51 points, six assists, 64 boards, five steals and one assist throughout the season.

Cole Merrill, Forward

Merrill averaged 1.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The sophomore big man had 38 points, 14 assists, 97 boards, nine steals and seven blocks on the year.

Myles Harless, Forward

Harless averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, shot 46% overall and 44% from the free-throw line. He ended the season with 52 points, six assists, 55 boards and three steals.

Jayden Raspotnik, Forward

Raspotnik, a sophomore forward from the junior varsity squad, played in a single contest, scoring two points on one of two attempts.