Merrill, WI

April 5 Spring Election – MAPS Board of Education race

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, April 5, 2022, residents in the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) District will go to the polls to elect three individuals to the MAPS Board of Education. Five candidates are in the running for those three spots. Candidate profiles for each of those five candidates follow. Reminder: Voters will...

