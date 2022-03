A true gem in the heart of the city, the Chicago Magic Lounge is a speakeasy tucked away that you must visit on your next trip to Chicago. Created by owner and CEO Joseph Cranford in 2017, this speakeasy performance theater was inspired by the rich, untold history of the city’s magic bar scene that flourished in Chicago during the early 1900s. People from across the Midwest would flock to the city to enjoy the best in magical entertainment, and the term ‘Chicago-style magic’ became just as popular as the city’s gourmet hot dogs and deep-dish pizzas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO