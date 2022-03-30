Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports four arrests.

Jaydan Halbert-Christian Fleming, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service today (Wednesday). Fleming was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault and simple assault.

William Joseph Daeges, 59, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service on Sunday. Daeges was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.

Erika Lara-Salazar, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday. Lara-Salazar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while suspended.

Lisa Marie Briggs, 42, of Harlan, was arrested March 22nd on an active Shelby County warrant. Briggs was transported to the Shelby County Jail.