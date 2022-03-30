ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan Police Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHW96_0euHaVBr00

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports four arrests.

Jaydan Halbert-Christian Fleming, 19, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service today (Wednesday). Fleming was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault and simple assault.

William Joseph Daeges, 59, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service on Sunday. Daeges was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.

Erika Lara-Salazar, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday. Lara-Salazar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while suspended.

Lisa Marie Briggs, 42, of Harlan, was arrested March 22nd on an active Shelby County warrant. Briggs was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Corning woman arrested for OWI

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angela Marie Nicholson, 48, of Corning, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries at 12:12 a.m. for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Nicholson was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond.
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) An Adair man was arrested on drug charges. The Adair Police Department arrested Matthew Henry Paulsen, 26, on March 20th following a traffic stop at 105th and White Pole Road. Paulsen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Christian#Harlan Police Report
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested on drug charges

(Red Oak) Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of E Valley Street in Red Oak today (Tuesday). After conducting the search warrant, 40-year-old Paul Earl Lemburg II was charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
104.5 KDAT

UPDATE: Missing Buchanan County Man Found Deceased

We are very sorry to report the niece of Paul Block Jr. says "my uncle has been found, unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for. Our hearts are shattered. Please send love and prayers to my family as we come to terms with the loss of one of the most amazing men this earth could have ever been blessed with."
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Sioux City Journal

Ex-mobile home park manager pleads guilty of theft

SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has pleaded guilty of stealing thousands of dollars in rental payments. Vickie Corio, 45, of Sioux City, entered her plea March 14 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree theft, which was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Tiffin residence turns up large quantity of marijuana accessible to children

A Tiffin man wanted on warrants was arrested, with he and another resident charged with drug possession and child endangerment. Officers went to the Kimberlite Street residence of 30-year-old Tahmir Allen just after midnight Sunday to take him into custody on active arrest warrants for violation of a no contact order, domestic abuse, harassment and eluding. Allen reportedly ran when he noticed authorities, and resisted their attempt to put him into handcuffs.
TIFFIN, IA
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants faces additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances into Johnson County Jail

An Iowa City man arrested on warrants for meth and marijuana possession faces additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances into the Johnson County Jail. Police say a search warrant was executed on the Dewey Street residence of 26-year-old Marvin Wright on January 3rd. During the search, a bag of unknown pills was discovered. Drug chemistry reports indicated the pills, weighing about 12 and a half grams, were methamphetamine. An 18-gram bag of marijuana was also discovered, with a scale and tray containing marijuana residue.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy