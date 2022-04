Julia Fox, who briefly dated Kanye West earlier this year, said that Ye poses no real danger to either Kim Kardashian or her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. When TMZ approached the Uncut Gems actress this week, she was asked if Kim and Pete should be worried for their safety amid Ye’s onslaught of posts about them both on Instagram. “No, no no no, Kanye’s harmless,” she said, to which the interviewer highlighted that Yeezy had threatened violence against the SNL star in particular. “I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. I know it’s aggressive, but I really don’t… I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

