Cherry Hill, NJ

Dunkin has opened a digital-only store in N.J.

By Christopher Burch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dunkin’, one of the the nation’s biggest and most popular coffee chains, opened a digital-only restaurant in Cherry Hill on Tuesday. It is the first in New Jersey, located at 1490 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd. The digital-only shop has three kiosks that...

NBC New York

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Coming to the Tri-State for the First Time

One of the most popular fried chicken chains in the country, which hasn't had a presence so far in the Northeast, is on the verge of coming to the market in a significant way. Bojangles, known for its chicken and also its iconic biscuits (with a heavy emphasis on breakfast), said this week it struck a franchise deal to open 10 stores in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Restaurants
State
New Jersey State
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cherry Hill, NJ
Lifestyle
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
New Jersey 101.5

Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
92.7 WOBM

Ready To Leave NJ? Irish Island Is Desperate For American Residents

If you do, and Ireland is on it, you're in luck. The Irish isle of Arranmore doesn't just want you to visit, but they want you to relocate for good!. The Irish Post shared a video to their Facebook page depicting an island in crisis. The video says that the population has dropped drastically over the last few decades and now, the island has sent a letter to Americans and Australians, particularly those with jobs that allow them to work remotely, in an effort to encourage a move Arranmore. The note expresses the island's appeal: it's great for families. Also, no matter where you need to go, your commute will be less than 45 minutes.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

