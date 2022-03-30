ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomers discover farthest star yet and it likely exploded billions of years ago

By MARCIA DUNN
 1 day ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos. But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a...

