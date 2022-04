Senator Joseph Griffo is reacting to Governor Hochul’s plans to commit $600 million in state funding towards the construction of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. “I respect that the Buffalo Bills are an important part of the state, especially Western New York and its economy, and I believe that the team should stay in Buffalo because of its enormous and passionate fan base. I also understand that state and local governments play a role in ensuring the long-term viability of a professional sports team." said Griffo.

