You might be the most extroverted, globe-trotting party animal on earth, but you still have to admit it feels good to come home. For the normies, that might mean the same four walls and a roof, but for professional athletes it’s not just a place—a city, a franchise—but also a time; that brief window of their careers when they were on top of the world and not even the sky seemed like the limit. We’ve seen these sports homecomings a few times in recent years—Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United, LeBron James back to the Cleveland Cavaliers—but none was perhaps more powerful than Albert Pujols moseying out to a 90-second standing ovation at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday:

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO