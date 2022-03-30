Rules for outdoor dining in Connecticut extended another 13 months

HARTFORD, Conn. WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Wednesday that extends relaxed rules for outdoor dining at restaurants to continue for another 13 months in Connecticut. The executive order was set to expire on Thursday, March 31.

West Hartford Center is known for its busy restaurant scene, no matter what day of the week. But, flashback to two years ago, that wasn’t the case as the COVID-19 pandemic put the restaurant industry at a standstill.

The global pandemic cut into the profits of restaurants that had to completely reshape how to make money. For so many like Christine Gehami, the chef and owner of Arugula Bistro on Farmington Avenue, restaurant owners pushed through by offering takeout and outdoor dining.

“It was a lifeline,” Gehami said. “We immediately went to takeout when the governor closed the state, and we are not a takeout restaurant by any stretch of the imagination.”

The governor signed House Bill 5271 into law, extending the relaxed rules on outdoor dining through April 2023, in front of West Hartford restaurant owners who are facing challenges that go beyond COVID-19.

“Our industry is still challenged right now, still dealing with a working shortage, rising costs you are all feeling at homes, at the gas pumps and grocery stores. The restauranteurs, they are feeling it every day,” Scott Dolch, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said.

The bill allows restaurant owners to offer outdoor seating along sidewalks and in parking lots, provided the spots are also approved by the municipalities’ zoning boards.

“Relaxing the rules on outdoor dining has enabled many restaurants across Connecticut to safely serve their customers and support their continued operations during the pandemic,” Lamont said. “So many restaurants are locally owned, small businesses, and this is one way we can help in their economic recovery.”

The legislation will go long way for restaurants like Arugula Bistro that don’t have that much space indoors. It will allow Gehami to double the capacity again this spring when they reopen their outdoor patio along the street.

“I want the patio back up, I want my diners back up, and I want my staff back,” Gehami said. “I want them to be happy. If they are not happy, you don’t have anything.”

Gehami expects COVID-19 to stick around for the long term and for customers to continue wanting outdoor dining.

With high interest from customers who want to eat outside, restaurant owners would like to see relaxed rules for outdoor dining be made permanent.

