(TNS) — The city housing authority is progressing with plans to provide Section 8 applications online and install sprinkler systems at high-rises. Executive Director Judy Kosloski will meet Thursday with Verizon software representatives to finalize the content of the online application for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market, she told the board at a meeting Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO