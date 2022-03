A Saint Lawrence County teen is dead after what appears to have been a suicide following a coercion scheme. The New York State Police say they were called to a home in Lisbon, New York on March 3, 2022 for a reported suicide of an 18-year-old female. According to a written release the NYSP says that, according to their investigation, the young woman, identified as Shylynn Dixon, had allegedly shared nude photographs with at least one person online. That person then allegedly tried to coerce her "by threatening to post and then posting the photos on social media sites."

LISBON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO