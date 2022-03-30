Brush fire occurring in Wears Valley, evacuation order issued for area around Indigo Lane

MONTAGUE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time today, the National Weather Service has issued a rare fire warning for parts of Montague County under threat from a fast-moving wildfire. The fire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents near the fire or north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuated immediately using any east-west route. This is a breaking story and will be updated. The full warning is provided below: BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FIRE WARNING FRWFWDTEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FORT WORTH TEXAS RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 337 PM CDT SUN MAR 20 2022 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTAGE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER. WILDFIRE – EVACUATE NOW… A FAST MOVING WILDFIRE IS LOCATED ALONG AND JUST EAST OF LAKE NOCONA NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD AND FM 2953. THE FIRE IS EXPECTED TO CROSS FM 2953 NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD. RESIDENTS IN THE VICINITY OF THIS FIRE OR TO THE NORTH OF FM 2953 NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD ARE URGED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY USING ANY AVAILABLE EAST-WEST ROUTE. AVOID THE AREA NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD AND FM 2953.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO