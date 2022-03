Imagine train horns not being on the trains at all, but at railroad crossings. That's the idea behind these "new" horns that other cities have implemented. Three train lines run through The Choice City, including the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe line, or BNSF, which runs parallel to College Avenue. This is the line that the City of Fort Collins will be running a test of the 'wayside' train horns on Friday, April 8, 2022.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO