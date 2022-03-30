ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco home listings for people who need a lot of living space

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowse Waco homes over 4,000 square feet in size. UNBELIEVABLE!!! The best way to describe this enormous five bedroom six baths stunning home with over 7000 sq ft of comfortable living in the gated community of Austin Colony. Where do you begin? Let's start with the scenic drive up to this...

7 Bedroom Home in Waco - $400,000

From the sweeping, wrap-around front porch you can enjoy the early morning songs of mockingbirds and mourning doves or in the evening you can sit and greet neighbors. Or even in the heat of a Texas afternoon you can relax under the ceiling fans. Inside the space is nice and cool, and there is lots of it! This seven-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house holds so many possibilities—a mother-in-law apartment, an office or study with a view over the front porch, a kitchen big enough to host large events with dual sinks, stoves, refrigerators, plus a laundry connection, a backyard deck large enough for grilling and dinner outside. Lofty ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, a fireplace, hand-carved newel posts in the stairwell, a cedar closet nested under the stairs, and two stained-glass windows add grace and character to this home. In addition to the kitchen, dining room, office, and formal living room, the downstairs has two bedrooms, a full bath, and another half-bath. On the second floor you will find a master bedroom that could serve as a guest suite with a private bath and balcony access. The other four bedrooms and the third full bath are also on the second floor. A large, finished basement has additional laundry connections and ample room for storage, workspace, and access to the backyard. The shaded backyard has plenty of room for kids, play equipment, dogs, and gardening and can be accessed through a drive-gate.
WACO, TX
