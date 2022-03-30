ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus takes steps for its future fur-free world

By Teresa Gubbins
 1 day ago
Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group is standing by its commitment to go fur-free with an innovative new approach to get rid of the old fur and bring in the new (faux) fur. Working with the Humane Society of the United States, the company adopted a new Animal Welfare Policy in June 2021,...

Bizzy new burger joint from Dallas F&B mastermind will be unlike any other

There's an exciting new burger in the works, from acclaimed Dallas restaurant mastermind Mark Brezinski. Called Bizzy, it's a new concept that will embrace the "better burger" trend but in a fast-food setting, and it will make its debut in North Dallas on Montfort Drive, across from the old Valley View Mall and not unfittingly, right between a McDonald's and a Burger King.
DALLAS, TX
