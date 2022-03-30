ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Extremely Local News: Copernicus Center donating hundreds of bulletproof vests to Ukraine

By Hayley Boyd
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Illinois Masonic’s...

Bakersfield Now

KCSO donating 68 ballistic vests to Ukraine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "It's just something that goes towards the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and around the world, with what they're going through and it's something that could add an extra layer of protection for somebody that's in a very dangerous situation," Larry McCurtain, Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

400 bulletproof vests meant for Ukraine stolen in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- About 400 bulletproof vests, which were donated to be sent to Ukraine, have been stolen in Manhattan.The vests were stored inside the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America building on Second Avenue in the East Village.The theft happened sometime overnight.Workers found the door forced open when they arrived Wednesday morning and called police.The NYPD is now looking for those responsible.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Police Agencies Donating Nearly 100 Ballistic Vests, 50 Helmets To Ukraine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Body armor that was scheduled to be destroyed in Pennsylvania is now going to Ukraine. State police and Capitol police are donating nearly 100 ballistic vests and fifty helmets. The protective gear is nearly expired, but has been tested and is still effective. It’s not going to the Ukrainian army, but to humanitarian and emergency workers. “This will go to basically EMS folks, police, fire, people who find themselves in the line of fire and would otherwise be without protection,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. Wolf is working with federal partners to obtain regulatory approval for the donation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

L.A. is investigating 50-year-old police gangs, finally

(Reuters) - Poor, mostly minority communities around the country have complained for decades that some local law enforcement agencies often behave more like racist criminal street gangs than sworn peace officers, unlawfully terrorizing Black and Latino communities. Although serious efforts to confront the issue on a systemic level have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY

