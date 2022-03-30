ELDRESS MOTHER MILDRED BUTTS CONEY

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — "I signed up when I was 17," said Harold James of Fruit Cove in St. Johns County, Florida. James joined the Navy and still proudly wears his WWII veteran's hat. He says he's proud "because I love my country more than anything in this world...
A Texas woman said she is still trying to process a "horrifying" mix-up when a hospital called to tell her that her husband was dead — when he was actually at a rehabilitation center recovering from knee surgery. Betty Harris said she had visited her husband, Bryant Harris, on...
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies in the emergency room of Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., after he ran through the hospital with a pair of scissors and raised them in the direction of police, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
