Machine Gun Kelly Recalls ‘Exorcising Some Things’ With Megan Fox While on Ayahuasca

Not too long ago, Machine Gun Kelly says he and best friend Pete Davidson were smoking together and wondering, “Is it over for us?” Flash forward, and the 31-year-old rapper is fresh off the release of his new Travis Barker-assisted album Mainstream Sellout (which Davidson briefly makes a cameo on) and is engaged to Megan Fox — both accolades he spoke about during his Tuesday (March 29) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The main topic of discussion he and Kimmel covered, though, was his and his future wife’s life-changing trip to Costa Rica, where they participated in a ritual meant to banish negative energy through ingesting a psychoactive brew called ayahuasca.

“We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of,” the musician, born Colson Baker, told the host. “The plant was a medicine that really went inside — you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left, it stayed there.”

The musician didn’t elaborate on what exactly he and the 35-year-old actress were trying to rid themselves of, but it might have something to do with the supernatural encounters they shared at their old house. “The lady who massages us was like, ‘Yeah I used to see this dark shadowy figure at the edge of your table every time I would massage you in this house,’” he recounted to Ellen Degeneres earlier in March. “Megan would call me and be like, ‘You gotta come home right now, the bedroom door just kicked open.’ And then one day we were laying in bed and the bedroom door just kicked open and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we gotta get out of here.’”

Fox previously told Kimmel that the ayahuasca experience was “hell on earth,” but she only had one serving of the brew — MGK had four. The shaman overseeing the ceremony told him he had a “big shadow of darkness” lingering behind him.

Luckily, it seems that shadow disappeared during the trip. “On the third night, I remember the shaman, he had a bottle of tobacco water, and he did this thing and I saw gray — it looked like sand coming from my body, and I watched it go,” said Kelly. “And I was like, ‘What was that? Was that me?'”

Billboard ‘s pop-punk crown prince also shared details of making his new album, which dropped March 25. He talked about the Davidson’s appearance on the record — a quick voice memo from an In-N-Out trip the two went on with Baker’s daughter — and revealed that Lil Wayne , who’s featured on two tracks, finished his parts less than two hours before he turned the album in.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below: