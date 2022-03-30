ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.D. Legislators still concerned about one-time federal money used to start new state programs

By Todd Epp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem vetoed a bill that was introduced late in the legislative session that would have limited...

Midland Daily News

South Dakota official: Attorney general 'unfit' for office

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet secretary who oversaw an investigation into the state's attorney general for a 2020 fatal car crash on Wednesday urged House lawmakers to bring impeachment charges against him, alleging in a letter that the attorney general was distracted, was untruthful during the investigation and previously traded “disparaging and offensive” text messages with his staff about other state officials.
POLITICS
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota lawmakers fail to override three vetoes from Kristi Noem

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday, killing multiple proposals. The three bills on Monday all failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto, sending defeats to legislation that would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents' permission and removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

With one new bill planned, S.D. legislators await vetoes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At least one new piece of legislation, to provide additional funding to nursing homes, will be introduced Monday when South Dakota lawmakers return to the state’s Capitol for veto day. That’s according to Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
Person
Kristi Noem
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
#S D#S D Legislators#Pierre#Wnax
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
Politics
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable workforce housing bill sponsored by East Wenatchee lawmaker signed into law

OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Honolulu Civil Beat

Ige’s New Attorney General Faces Senate Questions Over Employee Complaints

Hawaii’s new attorney general, who may only hold on to that post for eight more months, found herself in the hot seat before a panel of state senators Tuesday morning. The lawmakers questioned Holly Shikada, Gov. David Ige’s nominee for the state’s top lawyer, over personnel issues facing the department, including allegations from a top state investigator who said Shikada contributed to a hostile work environment at the office.
HAWAII STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Votes for Federal Funding Legislation that Increases Support for Communities and Families Struggling with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for much-needed funding increases for mental health and substance use disorder programs in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bill that passed Congress last week. “Many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges as the result of a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

