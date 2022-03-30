Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premieres August 21st

Click here to read the full article. Random House imprint Ten Speed Press will publish The Rise of the Dragon, an illustrated history of the Targaryen family of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire—The Targaryens book series and HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise.
Arriving on Oct. 25, the book will include 180 all-new illustrations, and is the work of authors Martin, Elio M. García, Jr, and Linda Antonsson.
Covering the first half of the Targaryen dynasty, from Aegon the Conqueror through the regency of Aegon III Dragonsbane, The Rise of the Dragon‘s is designed as a companion to...
