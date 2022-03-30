ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premieres August 21st

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st. The company announced the date Wednesday with a picture of what appears to be a hatching dragon egg —...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

George R. R. Martin Announces 'Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon'

Game of Thrones fans will be delighted to learn that George R. R. Martin will soon be releasing another book based around the controversial House Targaryen. Announced over on the author’s own blog, Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon will be a tome entirely dedicated to the history of the Targaryen Dynasty, naturally tying in with the prequel show House of the Dragon that’s currently in production over at HBO. The book will feature more than 180 new illustrations of the family and its reign, with an in-depth look at some of the lore of Westeros.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Random House Imprint Sets George R. R. Martin ‘House Of The Dragon’ Illustrated History ‘The Rise Of The Dragon’

Click here to read the full article. Random House imprint Ten Speed Press will publish The Rise of the Dragon, an illustrated history of the Targaryen family of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire—The Targaryens book series and HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise. Arriving on Oct. 25, the book will include 180 all-new illustrations, and is the work of authors Martin, Elio M. García, Jr, and Linda Antonsson. Covering the first half of the Targaryen dynasty, from Aegon the Conqueror through the regency of Aegon III Dragonsbane, The Rise of the Dragon‘s is designed as a companion to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#House Of The Dragon
ComicBook

Chris Pine Calls Dungeons & Dragons Movie a Mix of Game of Thrones and Princess Bride

Actor Chris Pine has provided fans with a much-needed Dungeons & Dragons movie update. Speaking with Collider earlier this week, Pine provided some juicy nuggets about the tone and feel of the upcoming fantasy movie, which will release early next year. The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. When asked about the movie, Pine wouldn't divulge any new details about the plot of the movie, but he did seem to indicate that it would have a more light-hearted tone.
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

Sophie Turner's Acting Career Goes Way Beyond "Game of Thrones"

It's all but impossible to think of Sophie Turner without thinking of her epic journey as Sansa Stark, but her career goes far beyond "Game of Thrones." Not every actor has their very first role become one that makes such a mark on pop culture, but that's exactly what happened when Turner first appeared as Sansa when she was just 15 years old. More than a decade later, Turner is a thriving actress (and fashion icon) who's dipped into genres from comedy to thriller to animation and more, both on TV and in movies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tvinsider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Live-Action Series

The Resident Evil franchise is ready to launch its first-ever live-action series on Netflix on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Resident Evil the series is set in the year 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse. It follows Jade Wesker as she fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. She is also haunted by her past in New Raccoon City and what happened to her sister, Billie.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Reveals Synopsis for Last-Ever Mid-Season Finale

"All is at stake" in The Walking Dead's Season 11B Finale, warns the synopsis released by AMC Networks. Titled "God," the Final Season Part 2 finale airing April 3 on AMC+ and April 10 on AMC is the last time The Walking Dead will go on hiatus. One more batch of eight episodes will air later this year on AMC, beginning with the Final Season Part 3 premiere, and concluding with the series finale of The Walking Dead. Read the synopsis for Season 11 Episode 16, via AMC:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Laurie Holden Is Crimson Countess in The Boys Redband Trailer

Laurie Holden is the countess you can count on in the new redband trailer for The Boys Season 3. Known for her role as Andrea on the first three seasons of The Walking Dead and Renee on The Americans, Holden suits up as masked superheroine Crimson Countess for the next season of the superhero series premiering June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. A parody of Marvel's Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Holden's Supe joins The Boys in a recurring role alongside the Captain America-spoofing Soldier Boy (Supernatural's Jensen Ackles).
TV SERIES
Y-105FM

‘It’ Prequel Series Is Coming to HBO Max

It ... is happening again. Following the massive success of the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It, the concept will now be turned into a television series for HBO Max. Rather than adapt King’s massive novel yet again, this new show will be a prequel series. According...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Final Season of Netflix's 'Pacific Rim: The Black' To Air in April

The second and final season of Netflix‘s Pacific Rim: The Black anime series will premiere on April 19. Season two will continue to follow twins Taylor and Hayley, who are seeking safety in Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the training Jaeger that was left behind after Australia’s evacuation. In the upcoming season, the siblings are tasked with traversing dangerous territory alongside teenage assassin Mei and the elusive human/kaiju hybrid boy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Spinoff Special Sets Premiere Date on AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead's zombie submarine spinoff Dead in the Water is surfacing at AMC+. Announced by AMC Networks last spring, the digital original scripted special set aboard the USS Pennsylvania flashes back to before Season 6 of Fear on the eve of the walker apocalypse. Nick Stahl, who recurred in the second half of last season as Riley, reprises his role as the submarine weapons officer who helped Teddy (John Glover) fire the warheads that turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'The Umbrella Academy' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

The Umbrella Academy has set a return date. The Netflix drama will kick off season 3 on Wednesday, June 22, it was announced Sunday by showrunner Steve Blackman at South by Southwest (SXSW). In the new season, the Umbrella Academy are back in the present day. Convinced they prevented the...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 12) “A Good Boy” trailer, release date

Determined to save Max and Rachel, Jenny reluctantly partners with T-lock but quickly learns not everyone deserves her trust. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. Meanwhile, with Cassie and Lindor close on their trail, Scarlett prepares to do whatever it takes to keep her and Ronald safe. Later, realizing their father has not laid all cards on the table, Ren and Jag form an unexpected alliance to uncover the truth.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy