As athletes and teams embark on spring break, I went into the Tribune's archives over the week.

I will be sharing those findings throughout the week, and today's edition takes us to the spring of 1982.

A&W had great prices in 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

This may be something to ponder for today's gas prices. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Mark McDonald made Western Michigan's varsity team in 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

The Tribune held its 10th annual Meet of Champions in 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Broadcaster Dick Enberg spoke in Cass City in 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Spring 1982. (Tribune File Photo)

Throughout the week, the Tribune will run throwbacks from the springs of 1972 , 1992 , 2002 and 2012.