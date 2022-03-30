ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Singletary on 'Rattling His Cage' and Finding Spiritual Moments on Beyond the Edge

By Mike Bloom
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Singletary has played and coached in some of the most high-pressure environments in sports, including the Super Bowl. But going onto Beyond the Edge was a different matter entirely for the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Despite finding himself a fish out of water in the jungles of Panama, he...

