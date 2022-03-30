Mike Singletary on 'Rattling His Cage' and Finding Spiritual Moments on Beyond the Edge

We will forever remember him for his kind spirit and lasting impact. Yesterday evening, the unfortunate news of AJ Crimson passing away surfaced across social media timelines. Crimson was a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and the founder of AJ Crimson Beauty. He was one of the first makeup artists in the beauty industry that understood how to properly enhance the beauty for all shades of women. Crimson’s clients included stars like Lauren London, Missy Elliot, Regina King, Brandy, Angela Bassett and many more. Women across the world knew it was an honor to sit in Crimson’s chair. He made his magic touch accessible to everyone through his beauty line, AJ Crimson Beauty, which offers makeup and tools to complete a full face. His lipsticks in particular were known to be the best shades on the market for Black women.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 HOURS AGO