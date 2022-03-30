ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

North Carolina ranks among safest states for COVID-19

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSp9u_0euHU3NE00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – On the day when health officials reported that the latest variant of the novel coronavirus was growing in the U.S. and a new dose of vaccine was recommended for people 50 and older, researchers tell us that North Carolina is one of the safest states in the battle against COVID-19.

North Carolina ranks eighth nationally in the latest evaluation of data processed by WalletHub, a financial company that aggregates information to tell us more about our lives.

Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia rank above North Carolina. New Hampshire and Florida round out the top 10.

Source: WalletHub

The rankings are based on an index derived from how states perform in statistical evaluations for vaccination rates, lower positive testing rates, lower hospitalization rates and lower death rates. Higher vaccination and death rates were given greater weight than other categories.

Many states who ranked high in a statistical category – for instance, Connecticut had the highest vaccination rate, and South Carolina had the lowest death rate – performed badly in other categories, which lowered their overall ranking.

North Carolina has a very balanced standing, ranking 14th for vaccination rates, 15th for lowest positive testing rate, 17th for hospitalization rate, 14th for death rate and 25th for transmission rate. These were based on data as of Tuesday afternoon.

The five states most in danger of COVID-19 are, from bottom up, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas and Utah. And the margin of disparity was wide. West Virginia and Kentucky have the worst rates for hospitalizations and deaths

West Virginia’s index is 16.76, compared to 82.92 for top-ranked Maryland. North Carolina’s index is 77.31.

Source: WalletHub

Fears for future

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 and older, which is considered a preventative step in case the coronavirus rebounds.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said this booster is targeted for higher risk groups as extra prevention and comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after a winter surge but an omicron sibling is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe — and spreading in the U.S. — even as vaccination has stalled.

“Viruses have one mission – to live,” Amy Peak, chair of the Health Services Department at Butler University, said in the report from WalletHub. “They are smart. They are sneaky. Coronaviruses mutate quickly, easily, and unpredictably. Coronaviruses are not going away.

“I think the first human coronavirus was identified in the 1960s, not 2019 like many people think. It is not realistic to think we will eliminate coronaviruses – they will continue to morph and change. What is realistic is to develop a multidimensional approach to the management of coronaviruses.

“To be successful, this must include both preventative measures (vaccines, medications, behavior changes) and effective treatment measures (antivirals, and various treatments for complications associated with COVID.) We have effective vaccines. More effective treatments are coming. Behavior change is the hardest thing to accomplish.”

How NC stands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyetK_0euHU3NE00
How the states compare for vulnerability based on voting records. (WALLETHUB)

North Carolina has had 2,627,220 cases of COVID-19 as of March 2, the most recent data available from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There had been 23,194 deaths.

NCDHHS reports that 76% of the total adult population has had at least one dose of vaccine, and 50% have been boosted. Only three counties statewide are listed as medium risk of community spread of the virus, but one of them is Alamance County. All others were low risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron represented more than half of the coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S. as of Saturday. NCDHHS reports that as of March 5, the latest report available, BA.2 was responsible for 4% of the new weekly cases, but that represented only 11 cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 19

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

28K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow FOX8 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC News

North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests

North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks. About 10 kids who attend Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools came home last month to tell their parents the same story: Their bus driver gave them $5 to perform what she said was a Covid-19 test.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wghp
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 960,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the death toll in the United States has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy