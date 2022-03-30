ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Officer commended for saving girl’s life

By Bradley Zimmerman
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzMUd_0euHTr1A00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette presented one of his officers with a Certificate of Commendation Tuesday night for her actions during a call involving a young girl in crisis.

Officer Taylor Sullivan was among those who responded on March 20 to a house in the 1100 block of Reservoir Street for a report of a girl armed with a knife, threatening suicide. Officers attempted to persuade the girl drop the knife, but she did not respond to their initial efforts.

Springfield Police said on Facebook that Sullivan was able to develop a rapport with the girl and used “calm, nurturing dialogue” to get the girl to drop the knife. The girl was then escorted out of the house and to a waiting ambulance.

Springfield Police credited Sullivan’s verbal de-escalation skills with persuading the girl to drop the knife.

“Officer Sullivan displayed calmness, patience, and genuine empathy toward the girl to gain her trust which lead to a peaceful resolution,” Springfield Police said. “Officer Sullivan went above and beyond and in doing so she saved a young girl’s life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow BigCountryHomepage and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WLWT 5

Kentucky inmate credited for saving deputy's life

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky inmate's quick thinking saved the life of a deputy last week. According to jailer Jon Sallee, last Tuesday at around noon, a Jessamine County deputy had a diabetic emergency while driving a detention center vehicle. He was driving four inmates who had been picking up litter along a roadside back to jail.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Wcia#Springfield Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

Rescue crews save teen girl at Queen’s Bath

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 16-year-old girl from Oahu was rescued on Kauai at Queen’s Bath on Monday, March 14. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. The rescue crews got a report that a girl was trapped on...
PRINCEVILLE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCRG.com

Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire boy is recovering after some quick action by a neighbor. Last Wednesday, 18-month-old Eddie nearly drowned in a neighborhood pond, and was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment. “I had a split second to panic,” Eddie’s neighbor, Katie Bailey said. “When I kind of...
LE CLAIRE, IA
CBS Philly

Gun In 8-Year-Old’s Backpack Accidentally Discharges On Schoolyard Of West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia elementary school went into lockdown Thursday morning after a gun in an 8-year-old’s backpack went off in the schoolyard. The incident happened at West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School, at 6701 Callowhill Street, just before 9 a.m. Thursday. School officials say a teacher heard a pop, took the student’s backpack and found the gun inside. Apparently, the weapon accidentally discharged while in the student’s bag in the schoolyard. The school serves children in grades K-5. The school was on lockdown for about 20 minutes. Southwest detectives are handling the investigation from this point. The focus will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FireRescue1

Ind. officer shot in neck meets firefighters who saved his life

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police Officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the line of duty on February 27. The bullet went through his neck, causing severe damage to his laryngeal cartilage. Mangan might not be able to speak or swallow normally ever again, reported WTHR. But he lived – thanks to quick-thinking Indianapolis firefighters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Warwickshire man's thanks to firefighter who 'saved his life'

A man has been reunited with the firefighter whom he said had saved his life, thanking her for resuscitating him when he collapsed at home. Steve Taylor, 64, suffered a cardiac arrest in January during a fire at the holiday retreat he runs with his wife in Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy