Panera is known for a number of different things. It's got cheesy Asiago bagels, offers an affordable monthly coffee subscription for loyal customers, and its mac and cheese is kind of legendary. Because Panera is more of a cafe than a traditional fast food restaurant, it might get lost in the shuffle when it comes to keeping up with trends, but this spring, they're jumping into the pool in a big way. That's because the chain is launching two new chicken sandwiches, marking its official entry into the "chicken sandwich wars," according to a recent Panera press release.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO