Sunny Hostin and Tara Setmayer Throw Down Over AOC: 'That is Not What Happened!'

 1 day ago
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View has been light on fireworks over the past few weeks, but on Wednesday, viewers were treated to a major sparring match between Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Tara Setmayer. The two clashed during a Hot Topic about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's...

Comments / 242

Cheri10
1d ago

Democrats just don’t understand economics or anything else. Why anyone would go on this liberal propaganda show, risking high blood pressure or worse, by trying to reason with insanity is beyond me.

scoDDG38
1d ago

The women on the View are a complete mess of Moonbats with tender sensibilities expressing their rage against those who they disagree with.  However, if you dare to defend yourself or confront their ideological nonsense, you are “attacking” them and inciting “harassment” against them.  Essentially they are tender snowflakes who demand to be respected as they use their position as a weapon against those they disagree with.

joe peverelle
1d ago

I wish I could of watched it! The leftist party is eating their own.....A house divided cannot stand.... Good job white house, good job

