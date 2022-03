The unintentional wounds of incidental gun firings make up five hundred fatalities each year with multiple unfolding each day. Furthermore, among non-deadly firearm injuries, 37% are by accident with 2% of total gun deaths being unintentional. Gun liability insurance policies do not provide coverage for intended damage. Crimes committed with stolen guns that were not reported remain liable for property damage, general property and/or person damage caused by the voluntary discharge of a weapon, and retribution resulting from self-defense all remain unprotected. Separate and specific self-defense policies do exist, however.

