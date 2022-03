My name is Lindsey Lewitzke, current D.C. Everest School Board member, who is up for re-election on April 5. My husband, Jeremy, and I are DCE alumni, own a business in the district and our kids are future Evergreens. We love this community and I have dedicated my time and efforts to impacting the place we call home.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO