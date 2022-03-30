A farewell to the A.V. Club

Barbadian-British reedist Shabaka Hutchings can’t contain his creativity within a single group—right now he has three. His most expansive is Shabaka & the Ancestors, a sextext featuring several South African musicians rooted in Johannesburg’s freewheeling jazz scene. His tightest, the three-man the Comet Is Coming, brings the same spiritual profundity within a harder-rocking, more synth-saturated context. In the middle is Sons of Kemet, which has been one of the most paradigm-busting groups in contemporary jazz for more than a decade. The group’s music is immediately recognizable for its bass-heavy instrumentation: tenor sax or clarinet (Hutchings), two dueling drum kits (Tom Skinner and Eddie Hick, the latter of whom came aboard with 2018’s Your Queen Is a Reptile), and a tuba whose bass lines sound as hefty as anything pumped through a subwoofer (the indomitable Theon Cross, who joined the group for its second album, 2015’s Lest We Forget What We Came Here to Do).

