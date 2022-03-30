ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A farewell to the A.V. Club

By Kelly Garcia
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the Chicago-based staff of the A.V. Club wrote their final words for the esteemed, deeply midwestern pop-culture site, which is relocating its headquarters to California. The dreadful move came months after the company’s private equity owners announced they were bringing the site “closer to the industry...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwyn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Business
City
Madison, IL
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Trevor Noah Flips Los Angeles Mansion, Losing Upward of $1 Million

Comedian and author Trevor Noah has sold his Los Angeles megamansion for a more than $1 million loss just over a year after buying it. “The Daily Show” host, 38, sold the 11,375-square-foot home in posh Bel Air on Tuesday for $26.4 million, according to property records. He purchased it through a trust for $27.5 million at the tail end of 2020, records from PropertyShark show.
REAL ESTATE
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CHICAGO READER

Ana Silva’s ready to cast a big shadow

Ana Silva is the type to celebrate Groundhog Day. On a January morning, over Zoom, Silva recounts how she “asked off work” for the woodchuck festivities. She and her boyfriend, actor Andrew Jessop, are driving to Woodstock, where the 1993 classic Groundhog Day was filmed. Next on the list is a groundhog-themed pub crawl followed by a bags tournament. They are especially excited to meet mascot Woodstock Willie.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G O Media#Obituary#Comedy Club#Media Company#Midwestern#A V Undercover#Onion
NME

Daddy Yankee announces final album and farewell tour

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee has confirmed that his upcoming album will be his last. In a video released on Sunday night (March 20) Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Ayala, confirmed his imminent retirement from music alongside a farewell tour. Speaking in Spanish (and translated by Rolling Stone)...
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Coming of age in an ordinary and dangerous place

Journalist Charles M. Blow once wrote in his New York Times column that he “likes to think of himself as a Southern writer.” His childhood in Gibsland, Louisiana, shaped his writing, and in the south, “you don’t so much say words as sing them.”. Now, at...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 20 Fate Revealed

NCIS will return for a historic 20th season in fall 2022. This will be the first complete season without Mark Harmon, who left the show early in Season 19. NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television and has spawned three hit spinoffs. NCIS averaged 11.11...
TV SERIES
CHICAGO READER

Sons of Kemet go Black to the Future at Lincoln Hall

Barbadian-British reedist Shabaka Hutchings can’t contain his creativity within a single group—right now he has three. His most expansive is Shabaka & the Ancestors, a sextext featuring several South African musicians rooted in Johannesburg’s freewheeling jazz scene. His tightest, the three-man the Comet Is Coming, brings the same spiritual profundity within a harder-rocking, more synth-saturated context. In the middle is Sons of Kemet, which has been one of the most paradigm-busting groups in contemporary jazz for more than a decade. The group’s music is immediately recognizable for its bass-heavy instrumentation: tenor sax or clarinet (Hutchings), two dueling drum kits (Tom Skinner and Eddie Hick, the latter of whom came aboard with 2018’s Your Queen Is a Reptile), and a tuba whose bass lines sound as hefty as anything pumped through a subwoofer (the indomitable Theon Cross, who joined the group for its second album, 2015’s Lest We Forget What We Came Here to Do).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
CHICAGO READER

Homecoming queen

An all-new cast of queens begins its reign in Chicago with the return of Six, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss that transforms the famous wives of King Henry VIII into pop stars. The hit show from the UK had its North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019, opened on Broadway in 2021, and launched its first North American tour at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre this week, where it plays through July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Onetime Food Network Star Shares Organized Crime Past

In 2012, Anthony Bourdain, Joel Rose and Langdon Foss collaborated on a graphic novel called Get Jiro! The book offered a satirical look at a near future in which the lines between fine dining and organized crime had blurred. While that was posited as the stuff of satire, recent details have emerged about a once-prominent chef that suggests that those lines have had no small amount of real-life blurring as well.
CELEBRITIES
CHICAGO READER

A bad hand

Now that Mayor Lightfoot has officially revealed the three finalists for Chicago’s casino, the bamboozling of the city will begin. Oh, Chicago, you know you’re getting bamboozled. I think you sorta like it—a little attention from the boss. It’s like you matter as they try to win...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

ChiArts students debut TV pilot at Music Box Theatre

In March 2020, students at the Chicago Academy for the Arts were preparing for their upcoming Media Arts Showcase where students would exhibit the creative projects they were working on to the public. Due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were forced to put their show on hold. Now, a long two years later, students in the high school’s media arts program are premiering their television show pilot, Stitched Together, on the big screen at Music Box Theatre.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The business of circus

Balancing Acts: Unleashing the Power of Creativity in Your Life and Work (HarperCollins Leadership, January 2022, $28.99) by Daniel Lamarre is a book for those who need creative inspiration. Part business memoir and part self-help/motivational, the appeal of this book will land squarely on the aspiring businessman who needs an icon. It not only celebrates the business braggadocio commonly attributed to male CEOs but also focuses its energy on the business deals of Cirque du Soleil (starting in 2001 when Lamarre arrived) with relatively few musings on the company’s artistic impact in the performing arts—and even less recognition of the creative contributions of its artists, let alone artists outside of the Cirque aesthetic. Apart from a token mention of a female creative (and one POC artist), the mention of almost any woman in the book is often tied to their status as wives (Beatles’ wives included).
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Netflix Show's New Spinoff Is Already a Hit

Big Mouth fans are already flocking to Human Resources, the first spinoff from the hit animated Netflix series. The new show launched on March 18 and is a workplace comedy set in the world Big Mouth established. Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Maya Rudolph, and Nick Kroll lead Human Resources' voice cast.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy