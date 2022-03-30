ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Nike Air Force 1 Delivers Another “Sun Club” Colorway

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong one of Nike’s newest initiatives, the “Sun Club” helps usher in the Spring/Summer, all the while leveraging sustainable practices and materials. Stamped with the circular design logo — which can also be found atop both Space Hippie and Next Nature offerings —...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Space Hippie#The Nike Air Force#Sun Club
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Comes Equipped With A Matching Carabiner

2020 — though a frightening, tragic year — gave people the time to pursue their passions, from fashion to the great outdoors. And thus, certain hobbies have become more mainstream, inciting brands like Nike to take part in any way possible. Hiking, which has become a beloved pastime following over a year indoors, is among one the Swoosh’s newest priorities, evidenced by new ISPA and ACG offerings as well as a series of outdoors-inspired GRs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Jewel Appears In “White/Royal”

As one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, the Nike Air Max 90 continues being a mainstay in the Swoosh’s line of products even 32 years after its debut. For its latest ensemble, the fan-favorite silhouette has emerged in a clean “White” and “Royal” color combination, complete with jewel swooshes at the profiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Stone Sage’ and ‘Mist’ Colorways Will Release in March

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Update: March 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET Adidas has confirmed the release dates and pricing for a pair of Yeezy Foam Runner colorways. Both the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” and “Mist” colorways will drop on March 11, and both be available in full-family sizing. Pricing for both iterations of the shoe will be $90 for adults, $65 for kids and $45 for infants. Both colorways can be reserved now via the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Shapes The Air Force 1’s Swoosh With Cut-Out Panels

The Nike Sportswear team that focuses on the Air Force 1 is delivering yet another new take on the classic ’82 model for its 40th Anniversary. While these may appear like your standard pair of Forces, with the clean tumbled leather upper construction and solid white outsole, a closer inspection reveals a bit of ingenuity when it comes to forming the famed logo on the model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy