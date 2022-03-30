ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U of I offering free quantitative plant breeding workshop

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 1 day ago

The Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois will host a workshop on applied quantitative genetics for plant breeders June 1-3. The free workshop will give graduate students and other interested professionals the statistical tools to achieve greater crop breeding outcomes.
“This is a quantitative plant breeding workshop covering the applications of rigorous statistical approaches to make better breeding decisions,” says Alex Lipka, associate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and co-leader of the workshop.
In its second year, the workshop will cover marker-assisted selection, genomic selection, genome-wide association studies, and more. Lipka will be joined by crop sciences professors Jessica Rutkoski and Juan Arbelaez in teaching the course.
“We’ll go over the basics, but we get a little more advanced and applied than what you might learn in a quantitative genetics class. We stay laser-focused on what you can do in the field during a growing season,” Lipka says.
Participants will walk away with the knowledge and tools to make more informed and accurate breeding decisions for any crop trait of interest.
“The workshop is a great add-on to classic university classes since it provides, in a short, intense training, the opportunity to combine theory and practice and learn how new tools are applied in real breeding programs around the globe,” says Stefanie Griebel, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Göttingen and participant in last year’s workshop.
Participants can attend virtually or in person. The workshop meets 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time June 1-3. Registration is open to anyone around the world.
For more information, contact Alex Lipka at 217-300-0726 or alipka@illinois.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
KCBD

LHF offers free bilingual financial literacy workshop series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) believes that individuals and families need guidance to build confidence and understand their finances, especially after the pandemic where many families did not have an emergency financial fund. In partnership with local companies and organizations, LHF will hold a workshop series to...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Breeding#Quantitative Genetics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BreachLock Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Make Pen Testing Faster and Scalable

Financing Accelerates BreahLock's Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Market Expansion. NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BreachLock, a unified Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that caters to enterprise penetration testing needs, announced the completion of a seed raise of 3 million USD led by TIIN Capital, based in The Netherlands.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Social acceptance of geothermal energy: Visualizing consensus building using models

Researchers from Tohoku University modeled the process by which public opinions evolve regarding the development of a geothermal power plant. The agent-based simulation, described in an article published Feb 28 in Scientific Reports, illuminated how the diverse opinions of stakeholders converge to consensus through a series of personal interactions. Geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Agricultural Soil Carbon Sampling Improved by New Estimation Strategy

There is much more carbon stored in Earth’s soil than in its atmosphere. A significant portion of this soil carbon is in organic form (carbon bound to carbon), called soil organic carbon (SOC). Notably, unlike the inorganic carbon in soils, the amount of SOC, and how quickly it is built up or lost, can be influenced by humans. Since its advent about 10,000 years ago, agriculture has caused a significant amount of SOC to be released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

DNA computer using glass beads increases parallel processing power

A trio of researchers at Emory University has found a way to speed up parallel processing in a DNA computer. In their paper published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, Selma Piranej, Alisina Bazrafshan and Khalid Salaita describe how they applied DNA as a coating on glass beads and used the results as a type of DNA computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
657
Followers
296
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy