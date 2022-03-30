Submit your photo, and you could be featured at Lambeau Field

The Vince Lombardi statue at Lambeau Field. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are giving fans a chance to be featured at Lambeau Field with the “Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest.”

Fans can submit a photo to packerseverywhere.com now until April 19. The winning photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field, including on the marquee signs, during a game next season.

The winner will also receive two tickets to the game, with airfare and hotel accommodations included.

Five finalists will be chosen by Packers officials, and fans can vote for their favorite finalist on packerseverywhere.com starting April 25.

