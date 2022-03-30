ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Submit your photo, and you could be featured at Lambeau Field

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFAyt_0euHR82K00
The Vince Lombardi statue at Lambeau Field. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are giving fans a chance to be featured at Lambeau Field with the “Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest.”

Fans can submit a photo to packerseverywhere.com now until April 19. The winning photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field, including on the marquee signs, during a game next season.

The winner will also receive two tickets to the game, with airfare and hotel accommodations included.

Five finalists will be chosen by Packers officials, and fans can vote for their favorite finalist on packerseverywhere.com starting April 25.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Channel3000.com | News 3 Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC26

Southern Door alum Johnson thrilled to be back in the Badger state

MADISON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Southern Door alumnus and former Badgers center Al Johnson couldn't be happier to be back in the Badger State. "This is home. This is my first love," Johnson said of Madison and the University of Wisconsin. "This is the place that for me if someone asked what was the most important time in your life, I would say my time as a Badger."
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badger alum Carl Schneider rejoins Forward Madison after year away

MADISON, Wis. — A familiar face is returning to Breese Stevens Field after a year away. Forward Madison FC signed defender Carl Schneider, 29, the team announced Tuesday. He played for the Badgers from 2012 to 2015, appearing in 61 games. A graduate of La Follette High School, Schneider...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#Packers#American Football#Channel 3000
97ZOK

6 Hilarious T-shirts You Need to Wear Next Time You’re In Wisconsin

The state of Illinois may have its fair share of problems, but for the most part, I am a proud Illinoisan. Since I was born I have been going to our family cabin up in Wisconsin each summer, and my love for Rockford Art Deli's 815 gear is usually on proud display while I'm up there. Due to my apparel choices while in Wisconsin, I have heard my fair share of 'F.I.B.' jokes, and this summer I am saying enough is enough! (If you don't know what a F.I.B. is, look it up).
ROCKFORD, IL
WDIO-TV

Minnesota squads top Wisconsin in DAYBA basketball border battles

After two years away, the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association (DAYBA) Border Battle made its return to UMD's Romano Gym. The 12th edition of the prep All-Star game was hosted in partnership with 'Smile for Jake' to raise awareness for mental health. Vermilion Community College coaching legend Paul McDonald lead...
DULUTH, MN
Packers.com

'Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest' gives fans chance to have their photo featured on gameday

The Green Bay Packers are offering fans the chance to have their photo featured at Lambeau Field through the "Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite Contest." The contest, presented by American Family Insurance, invites fans to submit a photo on packerseverywhere.com for a chance to have it featured in various locations around Lambeau Field for a 2022 regular-season home game, including on the marquee signs outside of the stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrates 53 years

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrated its 53rd year of the tournament this past weekend as the festivities tipped off. This year’s tournament is compiled with 16 teams featuring Wisconsin Badger alumni, local high school seniors, UW-Oshkosh alumni, and more. Tournament Director Lee Vander Sanden has been the head of the […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy