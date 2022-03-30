ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” Is Releasing Again In April

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adidas YEEZY saga back in February 2015 with Kanye West’s first-ever sneaker release with his sub-label. The high-top Yeezy Boost 750 sent major shockwaves for its radically divergent debut as he delivered a high-top sneaker akin to a chelsea boot during a time dominated by performance-wear. Although the 750 does...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Kanye and Adidas are dropping more Yeezy Foam Runners this week

Kanye West is handling his divorce with little grace and a lot of Yeezy drops: This week, the rapper’s Adidas label is gearing up to release a pair of Foam Runners, each decked out in the brand’s signature neutral tones. The first of the two, dubbed “Mist,” takes on a light brown tone, while the second, called “Stone Sage,” opts for a subtle marbling of gray hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezys#Jordan#Pirate Black#Moonrock#Oxford Tan
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

“Light Iron Ore” Suede And Multi-Color Accents Share This Nike Dunk Low

Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball court-staple to street style icon. Although original two-tone arrangements continue being some of its most popular, the 1985 design has also garnered newfound attention via more experimental offerings. Recently, the low-top Nike Dunk emerged in a predominantly “Light Iron Ore”...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Following word of the return of the “Safflower” colorway, we are now learning about the sequel to the look, the. According to a mock-up from YEEZY MAFIA, the sequel look features tan/yellow Primeknit uppers accented by translucent off white cages. The cages this time around also feature bright orange glow-in-the-dark details. Additional detailing comes in the form of contrasting sockliners, tongues and laces. Finishing up the design of the shoe are EVA foam midsoles paired with gum rubber outsoles segments.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Adds Mustard Yellow Accents

Though unlikely to take part in Air Max Day 2022 — as the shoe’s appearance arrives only days before the event — this upcoming Nike Air Max Plus helps carry the energy further into the year. A simple offering relative to the styles seen earlier in the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Comes Equipped With A Matching Carabiner

2020 — though a frightening, tragic year — gave people the time to pursue their passions, from fashion to the great outdoors. And thus, certain hobbies have become more mainstream, inciting brands like Nike to take part in any way possible. Hiking, which has become a beloved pastime following over a year indoors, is among one the Swoosh’s newest priorities, evidenced by new ISPA and ACG offerings as well as a series of outdoors-inspired GRs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Jewel Appears In “White/Royal”

As one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, the Nike Air Max 90 continues being a mainstay in the Swoosh’s line of products even 32 years after its debut. For its latest ensemble, the fan-favorite silhouette has emerged in a clean “White” and “Royal” color combination, complete with jewel swooshes at the profiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy