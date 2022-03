UTICA — An unoccupied home on Warren Street in Utica sustained heavy damage in a very early morning fire on Friday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll said the alarm was raised at 1:26 a.m. for the single-story home at 1022 Warren St., on the city’s west side. Responding firefighters discovered smoke and fire at the rear of the residence. Ingersoll said firefighters launched an interior attack and quickly knocked down the flames. He noted that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UTICA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO