The 49ers have needs all over their roster after mostly sitting out free agency, save signing a starting cornerback and a few special teams players. One glaring need is wide receiver. The 49ers currently have just two proven wideouts on their roster -- Deebo Samuel, who plays running back half the time, and Brandon Aiyuk. That's it. There's also Jauan Jennings, who has had a few good games, and Ray-Ray McCloud, who fumbles a lot.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO