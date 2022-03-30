ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Eric Rasha

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEric L. “Rick” Rasha 68, of Camden, NY, passed away at Rome Hospital on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a long illness. Rick was born January 16, 1954, in Rome, NY, a son of Harlow and Shirley Eichner Rasha, and was a 1972 graduate of Rome Free Academy. On July 6,...

Funeral notices — March 31, 2022

ABOUNADER — Shirley A. Abounader, 88, of New Hartford, on March 28, 2022. Services 9 a.m. Friday at St. Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica. No calling hours. Burial Holy Trinity Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Howard T. Meyers

VERNON CENTER — Howard T. Meyers, age 85, a longtime Rome resident and more recently a resident of Vernon Center passed away early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, in the Oneida Healthcare. He was born on September 30, 1936, in Rome, New York a son of the late Howard...
Frances Anne Shenberger

SAUQUOIT, NY — Frances A. Shenberger, age 95, passed away March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born January 16, 1927, to Henry J. and Mary C. Mischler in New Castle, Delaware, she later lived in Chicago, Kalamazoo and Holland, Michigan before moving to New Hartford and then Sauquoit, NY where she resided for her remaining years.
Charles (Ted) Tarr

Charles (Ted) Tarr, 82, of Lutheran Care Home and formerly of Poughkeepsie and Rome passed away on March 27, 2022, at the Lutheran Home. He was born on October 27, 1939, in East Chicago, IL a son of Charles and Rose Toth Tarr. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1957 and attended Purdue and graduated in 1961. He then continued his studies at Rutgers where he received his master’s degree in statistics in 1968. He was an associate professor and taught at Dutchess Community College and was employed 26 years with I.B.M., East Fishkill, NY retiring in 1992 moving to Rome in 1996. On August 18, 1974, he married Judith Ringwald in Poughkeepsie, NY, a blessed union of nearly 48 years. Ted was a member of Utica and Rome Art Associations and Erie Canal Woodcarvers Club. He greatly enjoyed wood carving, especially fowl and fish.
Hazel R. (Rumsey) McLean

Hazel R. McLean, age 71, of Rome, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, at Rome Health. Hazel was born at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois on February 2, 1951 to the late Claude and Lula Lattimer Rumsey. On November 18, 1967, she was united in marriage to Michael McLean. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and spent many of her years raising and taking care of her family.
Shyneisia M. (Soyka) Johnson

Shyneisia M. Johnson, 29, of Whitesboro, passed away tragically due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Rome on May 24, 1992, a daughter of Christopher Soyka and Tina Ross. She was adopted and raised by the late George and Sue Plumley of Camden. She was a 2010 graduate of Camden High School.
Daniel T. Alamond, Jr.

Daniel T. Alamond, Jr., 59, of Blossvale, passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born in Utica on May 27, 1962, a son of the late Daniel T. and Lois (Horton) Alamond, Sr. He was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. On September 5, 1998, he was united in marriage to Merlia Wickham.
Milton Searcy

Milton Searcy, age 78, of Rome, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022. He was born July 4, 1943, in Henning, TN, a son of James E. and Willie Lou Scott Searcy. He worked at various businesses in the area and was well regarded by his family and friends as a loving and caring person.
Rome BOE speakers cite overcrowding, investigation

ROME — Speakers at Thursday’s regular meeting of the Rome City School District’s board of education focused on the need for a short-term plan to alleviate over-crowded classroom and disparity in space and resources; a gap in attention to issues around diversity, equity and inclusion; and repeated concerns about the alleged conduct of board Vice President Tanya Davis and the ongoing investigation of the allegations prompted by a pair of formal complaints.
Disrepair draws rebukes for Erie Canal Village

ROME — A speaker and members of the city’s Common Council are bemoaning the ongoing deteriorating of the Erie Canal Village on Rome-New London Road — calling it a “crumbling” eye sore where snakes have replaced visitors aboard the facility’s dilapidated packet boat. Bobbie...
EDITORIAL: RecruitNY’s goal is to attract more firefighters

They could be your next-door neighbor, or a complete stranger. They could be farmers, office workers or crews from the local public works departments. They are volunteer firefighters. RecruitNY weekend is April 23 and 24. The goal is to attract more volunteers to the fire service. Officials said recruitment is...
Spin Cycle concert April 9 at The Other Side

UTICA — The Other Side gallery, 2011 Genesee St., will continue its jazz program with the New York City-based group Spin Cycle on Friday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. Spin Cycle returns to Utica for the first time since October 2018, when they made a huge hit with the audience. The group consists of Tom Christenson, saxophone; Pete McCann, guitar; Matt Pavolka, bass; and Scott Neumann, drums.
Ryan Godown, Mike Payne To Join Off Track TV On March 31

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Productions’ Off Track TV will stream live on Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. EST, featuring Modified racing veterans Ryan Godown and Mike Payne. Godown has been on a roll to start 2022, recently capturing a $5,000 payday at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway, which came a little over a month after notching a massive winner’s check of $25,000 at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina.
New dean named at Munson-Williams-Proctor School of Art

UTICA — Nicole Condon-Shih has been named dean of the School of Art at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. She is currently the chair of the Foundation Department and an associate professor at the Cleveland Institute of Art. In her new position, which will begin July 1, Condon-Shih will serve as the chief administrative officer of the Munson-Williams School of Art division, comprised of PrattMWP College of Art and Design and the Community Arts Education Program.
Area students among scholarship recipients at SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA — A host of area residents are among the more than 800 students who have been awarded scholarships at the State University of New York at Oneonta, the college has announced. The college’s scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors,...
Public Safety Logs — Monday, March 28, 2022

5:53 a.m. Lee Center, accident. 7:35 a.m. McConnellsville, Route 13, Vienna, accident. 7:39 a.m. West Leyden, Route 294, Ava, accident. 2:26 p.m. Clayville and Edwards Ambulance, accident. 9:06 p.m. Vernon and Vineall Ambulance, Route 5, accident. Rome Fire log. Monday. 1:22 a.m. W. Dominick, first aid. 8:07 a.m. S. James...
Several area athletes named TVL all-league selections

The Tri-Valley League has announced the all-league selections for boys and girls indoor track and field. In the Colonial Division, Rome Free Academy’s Collin Gannon was named to the list for the 55-meter dash and 55 hurdles. He was also named to the all-league team for both events. Kaden...
