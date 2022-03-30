Eric Rasha

Charles (Ted) Tarr, 82, of Lutheran Care Home and formerly of Poughkeepsie and Rome passed away on March 27, 2022, at the Lutheran Home. He was born on October 27, 1939, in East Chicago, IL a son of Charles and Rose Toth Tarr. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1957 and attended Purdue and graduated in 1961. He then continued his studies at Rutgers where he received his master’s degree in statistics in 1968. He was an associate professor and taught at Dutchess Community College and was employed 26 years with I.B.M., East Fishkill, NY retiring in 1992 moving to Rome in 1996. On August 18, 1974, he married Judith Ringwald in Poughkeepsie, NY, a blessed union of nearly 48 years. Ted was a member of Utica and Rome Art Associations and Erie Canal Woodcarvers Club. He greatly enjoyed wood carving, especially fowl and fish.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO