ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 5 Vanishing Soon From PS5 Collection

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced that Persona 5, the beloved RPG from developer Atlus that released in 2017, will soon be vanishing from a library of games that is available to PlayStation 5 owners. When the PS5 released back in 2020, Sony announced a new initiative known as the PlayStation Plus Collection. This...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Snag Persona 5 before it leaves the PS Plus Collection this spring

Persona 5 is leaving the PS Plus Collection this May. In an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony lined out the latest additions to its monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus games for April. Unfortunately, spring marks the end of the JRPG's tenure as part of the PS Plus Collection, as it's marked to be removed on May 11.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Release Date Revealed in New Teaser Art

Netflix has released new teaser art for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action TV series, based on Capcom's popular Resident Evil video games. In a news release, Netflix said that the show will have "the best of Resident Evil DNA", and that it will feature badass heroines, new and familiar creatures, a battle for survival in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, and a mystery to be solved.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persona 5#Playstation Plus#Playstation 5#Playstation 4#Video Game#Atlus#Ps Plus#The Ps Plus Collection
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for April 2022

This coming week, PlayStation Plus subscribers will find out the free PS4 and PS5 games they will be getting for the month of April 2022. Like most months, the month's lineup will likely leak before it's revealed, but before that happens we have relayed word of three games we think could end up being included. And we think it's going to be a great month for PS Plus subscribers, chiefly because of the inclusion of one single game.
MLB
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
The Independent

Akira Takarada death: Japanese actor and Godzilla star dies aged 87

Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.No cause of death has been disclosed.In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. “May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar+

GTA 5 for PS5 is mysteriously absent from the PlayStation webstore

GTA 5 for PS5 is currently unlisted on the PlayStation webstore. As reported by Eurogamer, PlayStation fans have been unable to purchase the recent new-gen rerelease of Rockstar's crime sim through the web version of the PlayStation store. Despite launching on March 15, currently, the only way you can buy GTA 5 on PS5 is on a PS5 console. And given the global shortage of the hardware, that's easier said than done.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Files Trademark For Long-Forgotten Franchise

People often talk about the PlayStation 5’s lacklustre launch line up, as if the PlayStation 4 had not set the bar low enough with its initial release offerings. Those who were into their FPS games could feast upon Battlefield 4, Call Of Duty: Ghosts, and Killzone Shadow Fall. Equally, sports fanatics had their games of choice to play; whether that was FIFA, Madden, Just Dance or NBA. However, the games released in 2013 alongside the PS4 were always criticised for their lack of variety. Admittedly there was Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, fondly remembered as one of the best entries in the series, but contrast this with games like Angry Birds: Star Wars and, of course, the legendary Knack.
FIFA
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

If You Love Terrible Gaming Movies, Here’s The Book For You

It's fair to say that movies based on video games have a... mixed reputation. For every just-about-average flick - say, for example, for forgettable fun of 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, or 2010's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - there's something utterly wretched, like 2016's Warcraft, 2008's Max Payne, or anything associated with Uwe Boll.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
US News and World Report

Nintendo Shares Slump 6% on 'Legend of Zelda' Delay

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co shares slumped 6% in Tokyo trading after the Kyoto-based gaming firm said it was pushing back the release of the hotly awaited sequel to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" to spring 2023 from this year's planned debut. The fall comes after Nintendo's shares had...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dying Light 2 devs are working on New Game Plus and a Photo Mode

Dying Light 2 developer, Techland, is working on bringing a Photo Mode and New Game Plus Mode to the game. In an interview with Game Informer, Lead Game Designer, Tymon Smektała, touched on some of the features that fans of the game request most. These include New Game Plus, a Photo Mode and even some additional difficulty tiers to choose between. According to Smektała, “those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy